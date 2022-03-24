A video of a young boy rapping was posted on Twitter and quickly went viral with peeps loving it

Tweeps praised they boy for his talent and advised him to remain consistant while others urged record labels to sign him

Other people felt that he was too young to pursue a rap career and encouraged him to stay in school

A video of MashP rapping blew up on Twitter as Mzansi couldn't get enough of his talent. The young lyricist is known for his ability to drop bars on TikTok.

A lady who saw one of the TikTok videos was taken by MashP's talent posted his video with the caption:

"Stumbled on this awesome talent on TikTok."

A video of a MashP rapping went viral as peeps loved his talent. Image: @Thembisile_Q/Twitter

Twitter peeps were amazed MashP's talent and praised him for it. Some peeps felt that the rapper was still young and needed to stay in school

@socialtrendsza said:

"Some people won’t get it right now, but when Mash P is topping the charts in the coming 10 years they’ll realize that giving him a chance was the best ✊"

@theHirohito said:

"He's on fire this one!!"

@HoneyB051 praised MashP:

@UB0NGA said:

"It's okay to tell him that he's wack. He must rather focus on his studies & he will discover his talent at a later stage."

@ChrisExcel102 advised:

@socialtrendsza complimented MashP:

"The kid is young, I believe Mash P is coming up right ✊"

"A star is born": Little boy's rapping skills melt tweeps' hearts

South African cannot get enough of talented youngsters as many videos of rapping kids are going viral. Briefly News reported about a cute little boy who rappaed along pretty well to what must be his favourite song.

Not missing a word, he accompanied his little performance with the moves to match. In the background, proud cheering on could also be heard, the boy surely has a great support team and it showed.

Twitter users were left highly impressed by the boy's amazing skills and left hundreds of comments below the post. Some of them asked record labels to just go ahead and sign the kid already.

