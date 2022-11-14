A video has shown the moment a Nigerian man danced with total strangers on the street and they vibed with him

The first lady he ran to hesitated a bit out of surprise before showing amazing dance steps that wowed the man

Many people who watched the video asked the TikToker to come to their city with his Bluetooth speaker

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young talented Nigerian content creator, @brytiwundu, has shared a video where he danced with strangers in Ibadan.

The first set of people he approached were two ladies who were about getting into a car. The ladies were shocked when they saw him.

The content creator was praised for his lovely video. Photo source: TikTok/@brytiwundu

Source: UGC

Stranger danced with ladies

When he approached another young lady, she could not stop smiling. One of the young ladies he placed the small speaker in front of danced very hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Most of the people he interacted with had fun dancing to Young Young's If You Leave song coming from his device.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 8,100 likes.

See some of the reactions below:

Katty said:

"I can’t even control how I smile right now."

kadiesesay902 said:

"U always put smile on my face keep it up dear."

That Fine Art Girl said:

"My Ibadan people passed the vibe check."

Queensurft said:

"Come Lagos fadeyi side na."

user3260274978513 said:

"I love this video, was just smiling the whole time."

junnysavage6 said:

"Not me smiling like mumu, if u smile let’s gather here."

Lord Makaz said:

"The 3rd and 4th are in dugbe and the is ventura Am I right? Of course I am."

kenkendrill said:

"Bro even in my saddest moment you still make me happy whenever I come across ur video."

Oversabithinker said:

"I love your videos. Hopefully we meet someday. I’m not a good dancer but I go dance like no tomorrow haha."

Old woman dances with much energy

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared on TikTok showed the moment a woman in ankara blouse and wrapper danced at a party as she showed some amazing legwork.

Her energy was very noticeable as the event's MC focused on her and started hyping the old woman.

People gathered around to watch her move her legs and hands as if she were a young lady. Some meters away, a woman in the same attire also demonstrated her skills on the dancefloor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng