Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy says he wants a head coaching role after his contract at Old Trafford ends

The former Bafana forward coached Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC in the PSL before moving to England

Local football fans took to social media to back the former Porto, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates striker

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has dreams of being a top-level coach. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana forward Benni McCarthy has dreams of one day regaining his status as a head coach.

The all-time leading Bafana scorer is nearing the end of his contract as Manchester United forward's coach and has been linked with the Bafana job in the past.

Benni McCarthy wants to be a head coach

McCarthy is a beloved figure at Manchester United, according to the Instagram post below:

According to Soccer Laduma, McCarthy, seen celebrating with United player Amad Diallo, wants a return to the role he held at PSL sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

McCarthy said:

"Once you've sat in the hot seat at a club and experienced the adrenaline of decision-making and leading, you want to experience that again one day."

Fans back McCarthy to achieve his dream

Local football fans took to social media to support the Bafana legend, feeling he had the skills to succeed.

Mjefrana Bra Mje says Benni should be Man United's coach:

"Put him as head coach. You will see wonders."

Chris Khule is a fan:

"Benni McCarthy is the best coach."

Nogotshwa Zintsimbi Cebisa admires Benni:

"He's a legend, like it or not. Ask Jose Mourinho."

Moncaster Mushwana is proud of Benni:

"Keep up the good work, Mr Benni. We are proud of you."

Onisimo Tatenda Katsande respects Benni:

"Benni in the eighteen area."

