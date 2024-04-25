Rob Steffanutto was interviewed by author Melinda Ferguson for her book and made some shocking claims

In the book When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele , Rob shared his suspicions of foul play in the investigation

The Cape Town businessman stated that he was never contacted to make a witness statement, and when he did give one, he did not know what happened to it

In an explosive interview with author Melinda Ferguson, Rob Steffanutto made some damning claims. He was reportedly one of the first people to rush to Anele Tembe after she took her fatal fall in April 2021 in Cape Town.

Rob Steffanutto question's AKA's actions

In the book When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele, Rob Steffanutto, a Capetown businessman, has many unanswered questions regarding the tragic death of Anele Tembe.

According to The South African, Rob questions why Anele Tembe's then fiance, AKA, did not rush down to help when she had fallen off the balcony at the Pepperclub hotel.

Rob said for the entire duration, Anele was barely breathing when he administered CPR. He had reportedly spotted AKA standing on the balcony but did not rush to be with Anele.

“One has to wonder whether he didn't come down and instead chose to hide away upstairs because he might have been scared that I would recognise him. He had seen me standing on the balcony across his room just after she dropped,” Rob was quoted saying.

Rob suspects foul play in the investigation

The Cape Town businessman further stated that the police never contacted him to make a witness statement.

Rob alleged that the Tembe lawyer assisted him in making a detailed statement, but he still has no knowledge of its whereabouts.

Moses Tembe denies claims Anele took her own life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moses Tembe spoke to journalist Criselda Lewis on the third anniversary of his daughter Anele Tembe's death.

The Durban businessman stated that he refuses to believe Anele Tembe took her own life in April 2021. Anele Tembe was engaged to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes when she fell to her death in Cape Town.

