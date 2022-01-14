An unknown bakkie driver took their chance at crossing a flooded road during a hectic storm and it all went wrong

Social media user @uNonhlanhla1 shared a clip of the driver, commenting on how she thought it was a stupid move

Many social media users felt the same, however, some were concerned about the driver's safety nonetheless

Some people just get silly when the roads are wet. One person felt confident when approaching a road that had a raging river flowing over it as a result of a nasty storm.

Social media user @uNonhlanhla1 shared a clip of a bakkie trying to take on a storm. Image: Twitter / @uNonhlanhla1

Source: Twitter

Social media user @uNonhlanhla1 shared a clip of the driver trying to cross the road despite the obstruction. It went terribly wrong!

The clip shows the bakkie racing towards the flooded road, and just seconds later gets taken out by the raging waters.

“A stupid Xhosa from Mdantsane trying to be Vin Diesel during the storm. #casspernyovest Zodwa Mac G #backtoschool Zandile Mafe Valentine's Day Dali Mpofu Lindiwe.”

People react to the head-shaking situation

While it is a no-brainer that the driver took a silly chance, some were still concerned as to whether they were okay.

Others flooded the comment section with sarcastic statements, questioning what the bakkie driver was thinking.

Take a look at some of the comments

@titusson_zealot said:

“I'm concerned too hey... I mean he messed up yes, but is he fine?”

@FrankTa72625105 said:

“Another mistake here is that he went there at high speed, increasing forces of water.”

@poketams said:

“It’s not even his car, now the insurance will not pay for any damage incurred because it’s deliberate negligence. If the driver has a life cover they will also not pay because they will say it’s attempted suicide ”

@sean105101 said:

@syabonga_22 said:

