BET Africa ’s Nomalanga Shozi let peeps know that she is part of the expanding list of hot and famous expecting mothers with a sizzling selection of snaps posted on her Instagram yesterday

The TV persona went all out with her creative cover girl style photoshoot that showed off the popped belly that she unapologetically put on display for all to marvel at

Nomalanga’s peers filled her comment section with tons of praise for her stunning pregnancy announcement, with some even sharing that they were happy to finally have the news out

TV personality Nomalanga Shozi posted a pregnancy reveal that puts some magazine spreads to shame yesterday. The BET Africa representative cleverly captioned the press feature themed shoot, writing:

“Rumour has it.”

Nomalanga Shozi's pregnancy announcement impressed Mzansi's VIPs. Image: @realnomalanga/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nomalanga’s Instagram has been blessed with several stunning images, but none can compare to the creative direction in her recent post. The concept was perfectly executed in the first frame she shared, down to the witty faux magazine name, ‘Good News’.

Hundreds of comments flood in under Nomalanga’s Instagram post, with most of the comments being from Mzansi celebs. Take a look at some of the impressed remarks and sighs of relief shared by SA stars.

Linda Mtoba exclaimed:

“Oh, mama!! What an announcement, congratulations sweetheart”

Photographer Trevor Stuurman said:

“BIG STORY. MAJOR CONGRATS”

Lifestyle influencer Kamo Modisakeng wrote:

“Look at yoooou! Congratulations”

Shekhinah added:

“OMG”

Loot Love noted:

“This is sooooooo cute!!! Congratulations Beautiful!”

Maps Maponyane commented:

“Extra extra! Read all about it!!”

K Naomi shared:

“Lol finally! I can breathe now…Congratulations again fine mama, this is definitely the hottest drop right now!”

