Ayanda Thabethe posted a reel from the spectacular soiree she hosted for family and friends to find out about her unborn child’s sex

The dazzling event had a pastel blue and pink theme, with the video shared by the expecting mom ending with her releasing a shower of blue confetti to reveal that the little one is a boy

SA stars and personas rejoiced at the update showcased through the extravaganza, sending congratulatory messages to Ayanda while raving about how awesome her son will be

Ayanda Thabethe put together an epic party for her incoming bundle of joy’s gender reveal and shared a video from it on Instagram yesterday. The clips showed off the gorgeous event that saw everything, from the food to the decor and outfits, stick to a baby blue and pink concept.

Ayanda Thabethe wows her entertainment industry peers with a look back at her baby's gender reveal party. Image: @ayandathabethe_/Instagram

Since there weren’t many famous faces spotted in the reel, it is safe to assume that Ayanda had her closest family and friends with her at the event. The media personality jumped for joy, hugging her loved ones as soon as the blue confetti rained down on the party, revealing that she’s having a boy.

Although it seemed very few of Ayanda’s industry friends got invitations to the bash, they still came out in numbers to show her some love. Several Mzansi stars took to her comment section to wish her and her unborn little one the best.

Take a look at some of the sweet messages Ayanda received from South Africa’s VIPs below.

Blue Mbombo declared:

“He’s gonna be the most beautiful boy”

Tracey Lange wrote:

“A beautiful baby boy - congratulations”

Liesl Laurie said:

“This was so beautiful to watch! Congrats beautiful Ayanda"

Tshepi Vundla added:

“Awww, congratulations mama”

Boity exclaimed:

“How epic?!”

Lady Du expressed:

“This was such a beautiful day filled with love, joy, gratitude and celebration. So happy for you guys”

Buhle Samuels commented:

“You are a vision! Congratulations mama ka boy”

Lorna Maseko confessed:

“Aaaahhhh man - this just makes me want to cry…what a beautiful day it was…The cat is finally out of the bag”

Ayanda Thabethe announces her 1st pregnancy, SA celebs react

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe had taken to social media to announce her first pregnancy. The stunning TV presenter shared that her prayers have finally been answered now that she's about to become a mother.

The media personality's peers in the entertainment industry are just as excited as her. They flooded her comment section with congratulations.

The star posted a cool video in which she revealed her pregnancy. Her Instagram caption suggests that the stunner is ready to welcome her first bundle of joy into the world. Ayanda captioned the video:

"More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come...."

