Thuli P posted a snap of a huge bouquet of red roses on Sunday but didn’t reveal who they were from, despite implying a romantic connection with the caption she added

The actress’s fans and industry peers raved about the gorgeous gift in her comment section, with many suggesting that Maphorisa was the man responsible for the loving gesture

Although Thuli has slammed rumours that she’s dating the hitmaking DJ before, she shut them down again after seeing the comments about their potential affair

Thuli Phongolo recently celebrated her birthday, so she showed fans that her gifts are still coming in by posting a snap of her flowers on Sunday. A huge bouquet of red roses usually signifies a display of romantic affection, so many went wild in the comments.

Thuli P’s floral gift has nosy netizens looking at Maphorisa in a different light. Image: @thuliphongolo/Instagram and @djmaphorisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Thuli’s cryptic caption did not help her case, even though it did not mention anything particularly romantic. She simply accompanied her words with a red heart emoji, sending her followers into a frenzy about her possible secret lover. See some of the comments left under her post below.

@bridgetmasinga noted:

“A keeper”

@modika.promise said:

“Maphorisa wa bereka Shem (Maphorisa is working overtime shame)”

@zakhona_zee4 added:

“And it's his love language, flowers! I love it for you, it has that gangster feel type of love”

@mbalimjl exclaimed:

“Phori bathong”

@lungarh_t wrote

“Phori is a romantic shame”

Thuli caught wind of the reignited Maphorisa dating allegations that came as a result of her post and addressed them once again. This time, she candidly hit back at followers who mentioned Maphorisa, saying:

“don’t bore me!”

She also replied to another unsuspecting commenter who said flowers are the DJs love language, writing:

“b***h! WHO?”

Thuli Phongolo and sweet friend's relationship is still strong after many years, Mzansi shares their 2 cents

In more stories about Thuli P, Briefly News recently reported that a Mzansi man took to social media to share 'then and now' photos of himself with SA actress and DJ.

In the Twitter post @Mawande_mnguni indicated that his friendship with the popular DJ had been going strong. It is unclear how they know each other but Mzansi peeps definitely had a lot to say on the post.

Some even asked whether DJ Maphorisa, whom Thuli has previously been rumoured to be dating, knows about the friendship in question.

Source: Briefly News