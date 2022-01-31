Master KG announced that today is his birthday bright and early this morning with an Instagram post that attracted tons of fans’ attention, resulting in a slew of birthday messages

His girlfriend, Makhadzi, wrote a letter that topped everyone else’s this afternoon, taking the opportunity to applaud Master KG’s artistry and promote a new track they’ll release on Friday

More SA peeps must’ve caught wind that it is the producer’s birthday from the post as more celeb and fan comments streamed in to wish him a great day on both his and Makhadzi’s posts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Master KG celebrates successfully making it through another year on Earth today and Makhadzi is showing him some love. The Ghanama hitmaker took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures of her and her bae for the occasion.

Makhadzi pens a heartwarming note to Master KG on his birthday. Image: @masterkgsa/Instagram and @makhadzisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As if the images she uploaded weren’t adorable enough, Makhadzi went in even more with the cuteness with her caption. She wrote from her heart when wishing her man a happy birthday, saying:

“Besides being my soulmate, you are one of the most humble artists I have ever met. Happy birthday to you and may God bless you with many years.”

Makhadzi also took the opportunity to be a savvy businesswoman by promoting her upcoming track with her bae, writing:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Cheers to more music loading…I wish you nothing but the best. We are dropping Kulakwe this coming Friday.”

Makhadzi’s followers and industry peers couldn’t hide their excitement for the lovely post. Many commented under her post and Master KG’s morning birthday post to send them both some love.

Take a look at some of the fantastic messages sent by peeps in light of Master KG’s birthday.

@leratokganyago noted:

“Love is so beautiful”

@kwaile_lebopo added:

Happy birthday @masterkgsa man ya’ll look good together

@mpumi_somandla wrote:

“Happy birthday bhuti wami (my brother).”

@prokeed_heart said:

“Happy birthday to you my dear bro and I wish you many more blessed years upon you and may the Lord bless you abundantly and grant you with good health”

@mawhoo_ exclaimed:

“Happy birthday king!”

And @focalistic added:

“Happy Birthday Master Lepara laka (my highly skilled Master). Modimo a ho okeletse (God bless you)”

Master KG calls out publication for leaving his hit ‘Jerusalema’ out of a top streaming list of African songs

In more stories about Master KG, Briefly News recently reported that the artist noticed a huge mistake on 49th Street’s Twitter account last week and swiftly pointed it out with some humour. The publication had shared a list of African produced songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify but forgot to include Jerusalema.

The producer cleverly brought the mistake to the account’s attention by posing an impossible suggestion. He sarcastically noted on the tweet:

“I guess Jerusalema is from China or something”

Source: Briefly News