South African politician Julius Malema wished his beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala a happy birthday on his Instagram

He expressed his love and promise to ensure his wife had a lovely day in the sweet post which has over 23 000 likes

Online users flooded the post with love for the couple who recently celebrated their seventh year of wedded bliss

South African politician and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader, Julius Malema recently took to social media to wish his gorgeous wife a heartfelt happy birthday.

SA politician Julius Malema shared a sweet birthday to his wifey Mantwa Matlala. Image: @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Exposing his soft side, Malema wrote a sweet message on his Instagram to Mantwa Matlala vowing to ensure she has a lovely day.

“You are extraordinary to the boys and me. I will, on behalf of all the four of us, make sure you have a lovely day. Happy birthday the love of my life, and a good mother of the boys. Love you too much.”

The couple celebrated their seventh year of wedded bliss recently on 27 December. Malema’s fellow followers couldn’t help but blush at the sweet post and also well wishes for the missus:

Blackbarbielish said:

“FAMO.”

mzwandile_masina reacted:

“Happy birthday dear sister, my you see many more to come, God bless the family.”

yvonne_chakachaka wrote:

“Happy birthday to our makoti continue being a good father to the boys she is amazing and beautiful.”

Edwardbillion commented:

“Happy birthday to the madam.”

Basetsanakumalo said:

“Happy birthday to your Queen, we send blessings her way on her special day.”

Drtlaleng wrote:

“She’s so bright even the guy at the back is blinded. Chipi Ke chipi. Happy birthday Mme.”

choude_razack replied:

“The future leader of Africa united.... we love you no matter what...”

07toya reacted:

“My fave. Happy birthday to gorgeous beautiful wife.”

