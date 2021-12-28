Julius Malema used his Instagram account to share a lovely message for his wife in honour of their seventh wedding anniversary on 27 December

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters shared a stunning image of himself and his beautiful wife to accompany the heartfelt post

Public figures, celebs and South Africans rushed over to Malema's comments section to wish the couple well

EFF CIC Julius Malema celebrated his seventh year of wedded bliss with the stunning Mantwa Matlala on 27 December. The Red Berets leader took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his forever person accompanied by a lovely picture of them together. Malema wrote:

"Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys' mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers. Love you my babe, exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive."

Julius Malema wished his beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala well on their seventh wedding anniversary. Image: @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Malema's post gained a massive 36 000 likes on Instagram and the congratulatory messages are rolling in:

South Africans shower the couple with love and well wishes

@sizwedhlomo wrote:

"Halala!"

@iamtbotouch said:

"Yessssssssssss. Pres and First Lady."

@blackbarbielish shared:

"7 is a very lucky number in marriage, they say! Phambili my people! A beautiful example of black love! I'm inspired. MY OWN FIRST LADY AND MY PRESIDENT!"

@zintle_m commented:

"She is so beautiful!!!! Happy anniversary!"

@kdvwolf responded with:

"Happy anniversary. Stay blessed. #WeThankGod."

@ayanda.davidson added:

"May God continue to bless your union."

