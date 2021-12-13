Julius Malema Busts Major Dance Moves for His Late Grandmother in Video

Julius Malema bust major moves at his grandmother's tombstone unveiling ceremony at the weekend

A clip filmed during the ceremony shows the EFF leader getting down to a hot Amapiano track

Artists such as Blxckie, Busiswa and Dr Tumi also performed during the ceremony in celebration of Sarah's life

Julius Malema has activated his festive mood. The politician stole the show at his late grandmother's unveiling. He took to the dancefloor and bust major moves to an Amapiano banger.

The EFF leader threw a major tombstone unveiling ceremony for his granny Sarah at the weekend. According to reports, Busiswa, Blxckie and Dr Tumi entertained the guests at the ceremony.

Julius Malema took to the dancefloor and performed the popular 66 dance in celebration of his grandmother's life. His party took to Twitter and posted the clip of their leader entertaining his guests. The party captioned the video that has been viewed over 33 000 times:

"What could be an occasion without a 66 dance by our CIC. He killed it alone, without the red brigade team."

Tweeps took to the EFF's comment section to share their opinions on Malema's dance moves. Check out some of their comments below:

@Richard_Spoor said:

"Can’t touch him in the dancing and singing department."

@gabo48649279 wrote:

"My President can dance. He improved vele."

@bram_186 commented:

"There's always something to make people's day when it comes to CIC.... love or hate him, he just has the it factor."

@MogaleTysan said:

"The only dance you can dance with red bottoms."

@Mthuli_Gweje added:

"I like seeing Juju dancing or dj-ing. He is so good."

According to TshisaLIVE, Malema said the unveiling for Sarah, who died in 2019, was a celebration of her life instead of mourning her.

