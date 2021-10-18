Ntando Duma Busts a Move at EFF Rally, Peeps React to Video: "The Dance Moves"

Ntando Duma and EFF leader Julius Malema bust a move to a lit Amapiano track during the party's recent municipal elections rally

The former The Queen actress has been going around the country with EFF leaders to support them during their campaigns

Ntando, TV host Uncle Vinny and other celebs took to the stage and entertained scores of EFF supporters who went to listen to Malema's address

Ntando Duma is bringing the party to the EFF's municipal elections campaigns. In the latest EFF rally, the media personality took to the stage with reality TV star Uncle Vinny to vibe to a hot Amapiano tune.

Ntando Duma was seen dancing at an EFF rally.

Source: UGC

Ntando and Vinny invited the party's leader Julius Malema on stage and they got down to the yanos tune. They even had the crowd singing along with them.

According to TshisaLIVE, Malema can be seen busting a move along with Ntando Duma and other members of the party. The video was posted on Instagram by the former The Queen actress.

Watch the video here.

Ntando's followers and industry peers took to her comment section to share their views on the clip. Check out some of their comments below:

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa wrote:

"@dumantando we're running the country chief please!"

kayone6ix said:

"I'm definitely voting for EFF if the country will groove like this."

oratilex.m commented:

"It's Julius Malema for me. The dance moves."

asisipho_dungani wrote:

"I'm officially voting now."

vuyiiswaa_ said:

"It's Juju for me."

lawrenciangwenya said:

"Just can't stop watching."

lufurato wrote:

"EFF will bring groove everyday."

palesa_kolisang added:

"@effsouthafrica just won my heart."

Ntando Duma campaigns for the EFF

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma is a staunch EFF supporter. The popular actress campaigned for Julius Malema's political party on the weekend. She was at the party's rally in North West with Malema.

The media personality even went on stage to address scores of EFF supporters who were in attendance. She urged the people who had gathered at the stadium to vote for the EFF during the upcoming municipal elections on 1 November.

Ntando also took to Instagram to post snaps of herself draped in an EFF flag. The pics were taken during the rally. The EFF also took to Twitter to share a video of the former The Queen actress addressing the supporters at the rally.

