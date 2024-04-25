Kabza De Small cancelled an event he was booked for on Freedom Day, 27 April 2024, in Soshanguve

The Amapiano superstar made this decision out of fear for his life following the murder of Peter Mashata

The venue issued a statement relaying the message to patrons, saying they tried to amp up the security detail, but he still refused

Kabza De Small is taking his safety very seriously; therefore, he will not be performing at an event in Soshanguve this weekend.

Kabza De Small cancels event

Scorpion King Kabza De Small has pulled out from the Bom Extravaganza All Black Edition. The event will be taking place on Freedom Day, 27 April 2024, in Soshanguve.

The Meat House Franchise in Gijima, the venue where the event will take place, issued statements addressing this unfortunate incident. They mentioned that Kabza De Small fears for his safety, looking at how crime-ridden Soshanguve is.

"After long conversations with our client Kabelo Motha, we have reached a conclusion to cancel the event this weekend due to the sudden events that occurred this past weekend, which were due to our client's safety."

The venue stated that Kabza’s team is willing to offer them a full refund.

Peter Mashata’s death triggered Kabza

The Amapiano star made this decision out of fear for his life following the murder of Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse.

The comedian and DJ was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, 21 April, in Pretoria. Mashata was shot by two assailants near Tshwane University Of Technology (TUT) after a gig at Epozini Lifestyle.

They amped up the security detail to make him comfortable, but Kabza De Small still refused.

Kabza gears up for Symphonic Orchestra show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small is gearing up for his upcoming Symphonic Orchestra show and gave fans a look into what to expect

A promo video of the Amapiano superstar’s now sold-out show had Mzansi excited about what’s to come. The DJ expressed excitement after tickets for the event sold out within five hours.

