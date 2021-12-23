Thembisa Mdoda has shared that she doesn't recognise her first marriage to Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani

The actress threw shade at her marriage to Atandwa when she delivered a speech at a recent wedding she attended

The stunner's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans praised her for her advice during the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thembisa Mdoda threw major shade at her first marriage to Atandwa Kani. The actress attended a wedding recently and was invited to the podium to deliver a young speech.

Thembisa Mdoda claims she doesn't recognise her marriage to Atandwa Kani. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video of herself addressing wedding guests. According to ZAlebs, the stunner told people who attended the wedding that her first marriage is non-existent to her.

"I don’t recognise my first marriage. In fact, it doesn’t even count and I don’t expect people to recognise it."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thembisa's peers in the entertainment space and her followers took to her comment section to comment on her wedding speech.

Kayise Ngqula said:

"This is how I know you… and yes sis, it’s my motto too. Let’s 'fight in love and with love'. Thank you for sharing."

nonhlanhlavmnisi wrote:

"Powerful lesson here Sisi, I am definitely taking notes. Looking beautiful as always."

mrs_n_malgas commented:

"Love it! Fight like lovers not enemies."

refilwe_gift said:

"We heard you Sthandwa."

thevnarrative_illustrations wrote:

"We love you so much. Thank you for doing the work. Victory suits you."

noxyfabulous added:

"Oh oh oh you are wisdom, never stop teaching, encouraging, lifting others as you rise."

Somizi gives Mzansi a taste of his pre-birthday celebrations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has given Mzansi a taste of what they can expect on his birthday when he shared videos of the first leg of his birthday tour. The larger-than-life media personality partied up a storm with his squad at Konka in Soweto.

The reality TV star visited the popular club for the first time and loved the vibe. In the clips he posted on Instagram, SomGaga can be seen getting down to Zakes Bantwini's banger titled Osama.

The celebrity chef's fans were happy to see their fave in person. They took videos with their phones while SomG was busting major moves on stage.

Source: Briefly News