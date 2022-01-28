"What a Beautiful Blessing": Proud Parents Share Adorable Baby Pics

A young and proud father @xcampaignstan took to social media to share a sweet post of his little family

The Twitter post shows off the birth of his baby and sweet moments between himself, mommy and the little one

Mzansi online users have responded to the tweet with sweet and heartfelt messages for the young parents

A proud young father @xcampaignstan took to social media to share adorable photos of his little family and his followers couldn’t help but share in his delight.

A beaning father took to social media to share photos of his beautiful family. Image: @xcampaignstan / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared three photos on his Twitter account showing off the birth of his baby and sweet moments between himself, mommy and the little one. The good looking, young couple have won over the adoring hearts of many Saffas and it is not hard to see why. At the time of publication his tweet had attracted over 14 400 likes.

Online users left sweet messages in the comments section of the Twitter post:

@MasiloRamathoka commented:

“Can’t wait to experience such moments, you guys look beautiful.”

@BlackJugde wrote:

“I pray to God to protect your relationship and to never break as you raise your children together.”

@Vincyboy21 said:

“Congratulations big bro. 1st frame reminded me of my 1st boy when he was 40 min old from birth... Just like yours.”

@Iris_Goitse reacted:

“What a beautiful blessing.... Protect and love them.”

@evanderm_rsa said:

“May the Almighty protect your family.”

@TheeGuyTso replied:

“Aaaah this is nice ey...”

@Mongalane3 commented:

“So beautiful nina nizoyenza ukuthi simithe aii.”

@M0LEBATSI wrote:

“Ugh love seeing such content on the TL. May God bless and protect you all.”

@vvsjvck responded:

“Congratulations, please do right by them.”

