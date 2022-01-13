A doting mother went online to give social media users a sneak peek into the tricky yet amazing task of parenting

@T_MokopaneleT shared a picture of her adorable bundle of joy on Twitter after he had decided to be his naughty self

Saffas were instantly taken with the cute baby, and soon after, flooded the mentions with an array of sweet comments

There is nothing that makes the hearts of South Africans melt like a picture of an adorable-looking baby, and a local mommy is playing her part to feed this insatiable appetite.

After an evening filled with chaos, @T_MokopaneleT took to Twitter to let her followers in on the funny antics her bundle of joy had been up to the night before.

A mom has headed online to give her followers the feels. Image: @T_MokopaneleT

Source: Twitter

"Yho! The struggle it took to capture a single picture! Someone was busy trying to eat the bag," the caption read with a few loudly crying face emojis.

The picture shows the culprit lying on his stomach while he props himself up and stares straight into mommy's camera. It may have been either the start or end of bath time for the little man, who was wrapped in a hooded towel.

Behind him sat the source of the doting mom's frustration – a Bennetts plastic bag that likely contained some of the goodies she may have brought home for him that day.

Saffas get in their feels

At the time of publication, the post had more than 7 000 likes as locals reacted to the hilarious scenes with marked adoration. Briefly News was every bit as excited to jump into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the sweet tweet.

@YourfaveBhuti wrote:

"This is your face mos you have a beautiful kid siswam."

@ThobileNguban16 said:

"You are making us sbwl to have one, what a cutie!"

@BlackAn65843366 added:

"Perfect pic. Can we make another one."

