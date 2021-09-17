A dad and his adorable baby have become an instant hit online after snaps were taken of them and shared on social media

Taking to Twitter, @9ABBAZII shared two side by side images of him and 'Simba' sitting on a blanket and enjoying the outdoors

The post went down well with users of the microblogging platform as it garnered nearly 50 000 and more than 3 000 retweets

A father and his baby have become an instant hit online after snaps were taken of them and shared on social media.

Users on Twitter could not get over just how adorable the two looked as they hung out together at a park.

A father and his baby have become an instant hit online after snaps were taken of them and shared on social media. Image: @9ABBAZII/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @9ABBAZII shared two side by side images of him and 'Simba' sitting on a blanket and enjoying the outdoors.

The caption read:

"My cub and I."

An apt reference if you consider that the man sports a face full of beard and a head full of hair, akin to a lion's mane, while the pesky bundle next to him resembles an innocent newborn who's about to start taking his first steps.

The post went down well with users of the microblogging platform as it garnered nearly 50 000 and more than 3 000 retweets.

Dad and cute baby the envy of social media

Many rushed to the comments section to gush and spew sweet sentiments. Briefly News takes a look at the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

@NovGirl91 said:

"Your cub has the cutest cheeks and rolliest of arms."

@bawbicai gushed:

"He [is] so precious, brother!!"

@xstarchaser mentioned:

"OMFG, his lil fat baby arms are sending me!! I love him!!"

@dimithryv wrote:

"Y’all are adorable."

@CarolBasking noted:

"Omgeee give him a lot of kisses for me Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes he is so cute."

Source: Briefly.co.za