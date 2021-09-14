Kaizer Chiefs netminder Itumeleng Khune continues to set the bar high for other Mzansi dads as he took to social media to share the latest cute snap in his cache

Taking to his official Instagram account, the shot-stopper posted the adorable pic with a moving quote by American evangelical Christian author, James Dobson

The post went down well with Mzansi social media users as it attracted close 5 700 likes and nearly 40 comments

Khune is pictured mounting a modified bicycle complete with a basket for his adorable bundle of joy to sit.

The quote reads:

"A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.”

Briefly News was here for, perusing the comments to bring readers the best in the reactions.

@mgcineni.ntshangase praised:

"Real men doing this."

@laaylaymak shared:

"Ayyy nina, soon Sedi will be joining."

@ngwanekazi123 wrote:

"Because daughters belong to daddies. Keep on loving them, tata K. God bless."

@gumede.khayelihle mentioned:

"We want you back, captain."

@robinhomoraka offered:

"Spend time with those you love. One of these days, you will say 'I wish I had', or 'I'm glad I did'."

@wnongubo reacted:

"Great content @itukhune32. We need a lot of this."

