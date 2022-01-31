Musical artist Theo Kgosinkwe and his spouse, Vourne, marked their union with a gorgeous party that celeb guests couldn’t help but share pictures from over the weekend

The Daily Sun shared that the couple had initially set the date for their big day to be two years ago but were compelled to arrange another after the pandemic hit the world for the first time

Fans gushed about the beautiful bride’s dazzling appearance in the comment section of the only post she has shared from the big day so far

The other half of Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Mafu and former RHOJ star Brinette Seopela were among many public figures who celebrated Theo’s wedding on Saturday. The festive day must have been one to remember seeing that the who's who of the industry were dressed to impress.

Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe formalised their marriage with a memorable second celebration. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe/Instagram

Additionally, the backdrops of the images people shared from the event looked breathtaking. Many would be shook to learn that the gorgeous garden affair was set in the always hustling and bustling city of Johannesburg.

However, it is no surprise that Theo and Vourne’s wedding day was as beautiful as it was, seeing that they had two years to plan. The Daily Sun reminded its readers that the day was a long time coming for the pair, sharing a quote Vourne previously posted, reading:

“Due to covid-19 Theo and I had to postpone our wedding celebration until next year, but we couldn’t wait to become husband and wife! Yesterday I married my best friend. We can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends but we will have to wait a little longer.”

Although Theo and Vourne haven’t shared snapshots into their perfect day on their social media accounts just yet, Vourne did give fans a peek at her wedding glam today. Take a look at some of the fantastic comments fans and friends left for her below.

@nhlanhla_nciza said:

“You looked perfect”

@palitembe noted:

“Dreamy, Elegant, Beautiful and oh so Chic!”

@jolenehayward1982 exclaimed:

“Wowzers”

@daniella_thibault added:

“So beautiful friend. Hope you had the most amazing day!”

