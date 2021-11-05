Mafikizolo just dropped a lit new track featuring Simmy and the people of Mzansi are crawling all over it

The new song Mamezala dropped at midnight last night and social media has been going gaga over it ever since

Fans cannot believe that Mafikizolo did the thing yet again and throwing Simmy into the mix was the best decision

South African music duo Mafikizolo dropped a new track that has delivered the forecast for the weekend – it’s going to be a groove-filled one!

Mafikizolo and Simmy's lit new track has people all over Mzansi grooving - it is dope AF. Image: @mafikizolo_africa

Source: Instagram

Dropping the lit track featuring Mzansi songstress Simmy at midnight, Mafikizolo set Mzansi on fire. The song is titled Mamezala (mother-in-law).

Social media has been going gaga since Mamezala dropped. People cannot get enough of Simmy’s lit vocals. Mafikizolo has done it again.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Phi_Nqo said:

“#Mafikizolo Mamezala bathong @simmymusicsa your voice sounds like golden angels harmonising.”

@KeabetsweMM said:

“I can’t get enough of @MafikizoloSA - Mamezala ft @simmymusicsa produced by @sunelmusicianza”.#MafikizoloMamezala"

@RadiographerRSA said:

“Can drop a nice amaPiano track those vocals plus they are always reinventing themselves #MafikizoloMamezala”

@Mthiya_sa said:

“Good music and quality music is everything for me and @MafikizoloSA always deliver the best #MafikizoloMamezala”

@VelaphiSibaya said:

@GeorgeBeatsSA said:

@le_parah said:

