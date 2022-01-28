Real Housewives of Durban Season 1 alum, Kgomotso Ndungane, shared a lovely letter to her former castmates ahead of the new Season’s premiere

Kgomotso praised Annie and Sorisha for their consistency on and off the TV screens while cheering them on for the recent broadcast

The ex housewife also gave the show’s production company a shout out in her message, applauding the team’s efforts to create content that is entertaining

Former RHOD star, Kgomotso Ndungane may not be back for Season 2, but she is rooting for some of those who are. The TV personality made it clear that she is by Annie and Sorisha’s sides in an Instagram post yesterday.

Kgomotso Ndungane wants nothing but the best for ‘RHOD’ friends Annie and Sorisha during the new season. Image: @mrsannbition/Instagram and @kgomotso_ndungane/Instagram

Kgomotso acknowledged the excitement of the new Season in her post as she sent good wishes to her pals who remained on the show. She exuded positive vibes in her message despite her departure, writing:

"Wishing my forever girls from S1 #rhodurban all the best as we await the 1st Episode of S2. You’ve always been the same people privately, publicly and personally. And I love you for that. All the best my darlings!”

Although Kgomotso previously alluded that her Season 1 experience put her off reality TV as a whole, she still acknowledged the production company’s hard work. She wrote the following to wrap up her message:

“To @letitrainfilms - praying that the divine energy always gives you the leadership of always touching the minds and hearts of people through your production…love you guys!"

Fans took to Kgomotso’s comment section to sing her praises and applaud her for an excellent appearance in Season 1. Take a look at some of the kind words they had to share below.

@nenom__ wrote:

“You were literally my fave”

@siphenkosinazogmail.5047 noted:

“You were very honest Kgomotso and very assertive. I didn't like you at first, you gave me cheeky vibes but later on, I resonated with your spirit. You're a mature girl.”

@nomsamasoka added:

“Mara Kgomotso we are going to miss you”

Mzansi fans entertained by the new Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, can’t stop raving about the premiere

In more stories concerning the Real Housewives of Durban, Briefly News recently reported that the show is back and SA viewers with Showmax subscriptions have already caught up. The excited fandom seems to be extremely impressed with what it got, as per peeps’ Twitter posts.

Most seem to love the new housewife, Jojo, with plenty of people declaring that she’s living the dream. A lot of fans were also anxious to see how Thobile Mseleku fit in among the ladies, however, they were unhappy with her hubby’s cameo.

Former housewife, Ayanda Ncwane has also been a topic of conversation as viewers express shock at Nonku’s unapologetic stance concerning her actions towards Ncwane. Annie and Laconco have also caught people’s eyes with what seems like a brewing conflict.

