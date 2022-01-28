It has only been a few hours since Season 2 of RHOD was uploaded for streaming, yet the Twitter streets are already going gaga for the new offering

Fans of the show have been reacting to the new additions to the cast, Musa Mseleku’s cameo and the lingering drama from last season the entire morning

Peeps have even shared Quotables on the timeline since the premiere aired and many are shook at the drama that is already kicking off between the ladies in the 1st episode

Real Housewives of Durban is back today and SA viewers with Showmax subscriptions have already caught up on the season premiere. The excited fandom seems to be extremely impressed with what it got, as per peeps’ Twitter posts.

Most seem to love the new housewife, Jojo, with plenty of people declaring that she’s living the dream. A lot of fans were also anxious to see how Thobile Mseleku fit in among the ladies, however, they were unhappy with her hubby’s cameo.

Former housewife, Ayanda Ncwane has also been a topic of conversation as viewers express shock at Nonku’s unapologetic stance concerning her actions towards Ncwane. Annie and Laconco have also caught people’s eyes with what seems like a brewing conflict.

See what the Real Housewives of Durban fans had to say about episode 1 below.

@eva_phale announced:

“We are live”

@Khanya_Bongeka asked:

“Why am I seeing Musa Mseleku? Don’t bore me. I know he’s Thobile’s husband but don’t bore me please.”

@NatalieNtokozo said:

“Wehhh @ShowmaxOnline couldn’t you at least have given us 3 episodes for starters?”

@_shortpantsss noted:

“Chileeee not Nonku saying ‘people can be cruel to the core’ ma’am? Not her pls!”

In more stories related to the Real Housewives of Durban, Briefly News recently reported that Nkanyiso Conco is one of the few lucky SA owners of a BMW iX. The reality TV star’s car is said to be the xDrive50 model, which has a starting price of R2 175 000.

Laconco uploaded a picture of her baby on the social media app, showing herself beaming with pride to be inside her new ride. The TV personality even helped a commenter who asked what model the BMW is, replying:

“BMW iX darling!”

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ex-flame also noted that she is a spoilt lady to have the fully electric ride, writing in the comments:

“What a time to be alive, an electric car! Wow.”

