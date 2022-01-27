Laconco took to Twitter to show off her snazzy new set of wheels with a picture of her looking happier than ever in the luxury vehicle on Wednesday

The RHOD star took to the comments to confirm that her fresh ride is a BMW iX, which is a beautiful electric machine with a hefty price tag to match its groundbreaking specs

Fans of the Ingan’ Yam TV host replied to her post with congratulatory messages and complimented her on being able to drive around in such an expensive whip

Nkanyiso Conco is one of the few lucky SA owners of a BMW iX, as seen on her Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon. The reality TV star’s car is said to be the xDrive50 model, which has a starting price of R2 175 000.

Laconco parades her shiny luxury ride, leaving her followers gobsmacked. Image: @_laconco/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Laconco uploaded a picture of her baby on the social media app, showing herself beaming with pride to be inside her new ride. The TV personality even helped a commenter who asked what model the BMW is, replying:

“BMW iX darling!”

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ex-flame also noted that she is a spoilt lady to have the fully electric ride, writing in the comments:

“What a time to be alive, an electric car! Wow”

Laconco’s followers quickly replied to the eye-catching post with stunned reactions and sweet celebratory texts. See some of the comments they left for her below.

@ThembiVERONICA5 noted:

“This is a beast”

@EnthuMiliy said:

“Uhm you’re driving millions around like it's nobody's business...Oh wait it's nobody's business”

@RealSk_SYDNEY added:

“Wow my sister congrats”

