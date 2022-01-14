A man shared two photos of himself pictured with SA actress Thuli Phongolo on Twitter recently

The post features a photo taken a while back alongside a fairly recent one and with a caption that the two were still going strong

The controversial tweet has ruffled some feathers as some peeps were surprised to learn of this friendship

A Mzansi man took to social media to share 'then and now' photos of himself with SA actress and DJ, Thuli Phongolo.

A man shared 'then and now' photos of himself and Thuli Phongolo on Twitter. Image: @Mawande_mnguni / Twitter

In the Twitter post @Mawande_mnguni indicated that his friendship with the popular DJ had been going strong.

It is unclear how they know each other but Mzansi peeps definitely had a lot to say on the post. Some even asked whether DJ Maphorisa, whom Thuli has previously been rumoured to be dating, knows about the friendship in question.

Here are some of their funny and spicy comments on the tweet:

@DlalaChampion asked:

“Does she even remember you?”

@SupaJacks said:

“I don't understand. @ChrisExcel102 do you mind shedding some light on this?”

@MizziSleeky commented:

“Isn't this Maphorisa girl? Who happened to be Lucy's daughter??”

@Wesley48222514 said:

“Hau kanti Madumane lost weight and gained complexion. Love that for him.”

@knuckleehead wrote:

“So manje before you took frame 2, did you show her F1?!”

@kagisox6 reacted:

“Talk about growth. You’ve really grown."

@MasoyaSiya replied:

“Y’all low-key look good together.”

@McTebuler wrote:

“Does she know that she's still going strong with you?”

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa spark dating rumours

Briefly News previously reported that after Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa shared matching mirror selfies around the same time, the Twitterverse seems to have uncovered their secret romance. Peeps are now saying that the 'P' in Thuli P definitely stands for Phori.

It is no secret that tweeps never fail to uncover hidden celeb romances. IOL reports that Boity and now confirmed bae Anton Jeftha were also victims of the Twitter sleuths.

Following two non-coincidental mirror selfies with exactly the same background, Twitter relationship sniffers quickly matched actress Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa. Mzansi ran wild in the Twitter streets to share their opinion on the budding new relationship.

