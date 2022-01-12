A photo of two random women dressed in the same outfit is doing the rounds on the social media streets

The image sees both ladies dressed in the similar black top and orange skirt while headed in opposite directions

The funny Twitter post has left online users confused and in stitches with many wondering if there is a glitch in the multiverse

A social media user @Life_After_18 left peeps puzzled when he posted a photo of two ladies passing each other dressed in the same outfit.

A photo of two women coincidently dressed in same outfit was shared on social media. Image: @Life_After_18 / Twitter

The doppelganger moment has peeps cracking a laugh at the incident with many asking themselves whether it was a coincidence or a glitch in the multiverse.

The funny tweet has been retweeted several times and has over 10 500 likes. The isiXhosa caption reads:

“Uthi uyaya udibane nawe ubuya (When you thought you were on your way there only to find that you’re on your way back).”

Mzansi online users shared their funny responses on the tweet:

@charljacobs wrote:

“Seems to me there's something happening in the multiverse.”

@TshetlhanaWM said:

“Coming and going.”

@08fumiie responded:

“When you meet your variant in public.”

@cckiestorhlucas said:

“And they pretend not to see each other.”

@LeratoPhosiwa commented:

“Lol, Mr Price. We went to bridal shower and 5 ladies had the same dress.”

@ThulaniMzwandi2 asked:

“Isn't the building at the background the kingdom hall of Jehovah's witnesses?”

@Mohwadubatota reacted:

“Society uniform.”

@MsNyalunga commented:

“Lol, who take these pictures.”

@iNtombiKaBaba_ replied:

“Once had this happen to me, the girl was friendly enough to allow me to take a picture with her.”

@SandraBhebhe reacted:

“I don’t know why I’m laughing.”

@FitTreasure wote:

“Mr Price it gives people peace of mind. You and you together coming and going.”

