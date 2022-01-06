A social media user posted two photos of herself on Twitter in celebration of her 36th birthday on 6 January

The woman’s post left some of her followers confused and in disbelief of her age with one person saying she looks 16

The post has been met with nothing but sweet messages, birthday wishes and some flirty comments for the woman

A beautiful Mzansi woman @Tilly_Tetelo took to her social media to celebrate her 36th birthday on Thursday, 6 January.

A beautiful woman celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a tweet on her profile. Image: @Tilly_Tetelo / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The woman shared photos of herself on a tweet and captioned it:

“Today I am definitely having my cake… and eating it too! It’s my birthday! This is 36.”

@Tilly_Tetelo’s photos had a few users puzzled as many said that she looked younger than her age. One user even said she looked 16 years old.

The Twitter post currently has over 8 000 likes and was met with tons of birthday messages and compliments for the youthful lady:

@mrejamix commented:

"Happy Earth Day Gorgeous And Have A Blast Filled With Peace, Love, Joy And Happiness. May This Day Be Filled With What Your Heart Desires And Many More Years To Come I really thought you were younger than your age."

@IamkaraboJozi responded:

"You mean 26, happy birthday."

@TshepoTC11

"Happy birthday! May God bless you with everything your heart desires."

@NoKuThuLa_9 commented:

"Happy birthday, hope you have a blessed wonderful day and year."

@2022AFRICA said:

"Happy birthday, love."

@Eyejay1690 reacted:

"May all your heart desires be granted as you add another year to your life. Happy birthday to you. Go ye and have fun."

@tshepolefthand said:

"Happy Birthday Tilly, you such an amazing person. May God continue to bless you with all your heart's desires according his will for you, you've been nothing but a blessing my friend, enjoy it to the fullest!"

