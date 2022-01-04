Buying a car was social media user @Pale_Palee’s dream of since 2016 and finally God answered her prayers

Taking to social media to share her amazing news, @Pale_Palee thanked God for hearing her prays and making her dreams come true

Social media users showered @Pale_Palee with messages of congratulations for this amazing milestone reached

Owning your own set of wheels is a freedom many long for. A social media user who goes by the handle @Pale_Palee couldn’t be more grateful to know what this feels like.

Social media user @Pale_Palee got the car of her dreams after six long years of praying hard for it. Image: Twitter / @Pale_Palee

Source: Twitter

They say Rome was not built in a day and that couldn’t be more true to this story. The young lady prayed for this car for six years and did not give up on her dream.

Taking to social media overflowing with gratitude and pride, @Pale_Palee shared a clip of her new ride. She gave all the glory to God for this one.

“It was in 2016 when I was so specific in prayer and petition, asking God for this specific car till I even forgot about it. He unexpectedly answered that forgotten prayer in May 2021. His delay? Not his denial.

“Ke leboha Dineo tsa Modimo le Badimo.”

Social media peeps congratulate @Pale_Palee on her sweet ride

This post reminded many that things happen in their own time, and when God feels you are ready. Never give up on your dreams, they will come true if you keep believing!

People flocked to the comment section to wish @Pale_Palee many safe trips in her stunning car and to congratulate her on this amazing milestone.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@zhuxhu said:

“Many congrats Dear. This Great God answers prayers… even at short notices, He answers!”

@sszwane said:

“Congratulations Palesa, go enjoy your new wheels and have more happy miles.”

@KingsHome8 said:

@babemotso1 said:

Source: Briefly News