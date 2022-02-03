Shudufhadzo Musida took home the Miss SA crown in 2020 and ever since then she has been the darling of Mzansi

Musida, who hails from Limpopo, took to Twitter to share pics of herself in a magnificent white dress and peeps have praised her timeless beauty

The young lass has committed herself to creating awareness about mental illnesses and Saffas could not be prouder of the important work she is doing

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida shines with beauty in snaps. Image:@abigailmusida/ Twitter

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida @abigailmusida of Limpopo sizzles in a white frock fit for a queen and Mzansi can’t get over how gorgeous the “African queen” looks. The stunning lass has positioned herself as a mental health advocate and works very closely with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

The beauty queen posted two stunning snaps of herself in a gorgeous white dress and captioned the photos:

“Always wanted to be a princess.”

Twitter users could not agree more and complimented Musida on her good looks and powerful fashion sense.

The viral post received 601 retweets: 81 quote tweets and 12.4k likes.

@Katlego_Molema1 said:

“Go and get the crown. Don't be intimidated by anyone. Especially not Ivory coast. The only thing that she worked hard for was a top model, the rest votes helped her and surely the judges will take it into consideration that some countries don't have support like the others.”

@sotshepi added:

“Stunning as always.”

@_JoMaenzanise reacted:

“Every colour my queen wears looks amazing on her. *Sighs!* We dance indeed!”

@Portia09811431 said:

“Allow me to introduce you to Miss World Shudufhadzo Musina.”

@UmPhie_Mkhize reacted:

“It’s the representation for me.”

@Mbukwase_ said:

“This woman is absolutely stunning.”

@bonfya said:

“She's so pretty.”

@bilijeanknowles said:

“Shudu, you are a dream.”

@Rough_Angell reacted:

“You are so stunning.”

@Mosebjadi_Lee added:

“You are absolutely breathtaking.”

