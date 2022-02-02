Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken to Twitter to share two snaps of a meat dish and Mzansi can’t seem to stomach the apparent culinary masterpiece

Mboweni humorously captioned the pics and South Africans haven’t been slow to offer some foodie advice

One tweep went as far as to tell Mboweni that he has made a success of his life and that he doesn’t have to eat like a poor person.

Famed Tito Mboweni has caused a foodie stir online and peeps can’t stop reacting. Image: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Former Reserve Bank president Tito Mboweni @tito_mboweni has gone onto social media to share yet another of his outlandish dishes and peeps cannot get enough. Mboweni who has become known for sharing his exotic dishes posted two snaps of a meat dish and Saffas have called for him to rather not give up his day job.

The joker captioned the two photographs:

“What a lousy dinner!! Not on…”

Peeps were quick to react to his saucy post.

@tulile_siguca said:

“This guy has a team. Product placement on F3??”

@NdinguLucree said:

“Lucky Star at the back like.”

@dustyzee1 said:

“Even when you eat red meat. There is always a tin of pilchards somewhere photo-bombing.”

@miniemsizi said:

“This might be your best work.”

@PatiesonM said:

“Be like Tito Mboweni... Enjoy your own company.”

@Lalahh_g said:

“Pilchards said, you ain't leaving me out of this photos.”

@Physkosyd said:

“Wish that TV braai was mine… a rarity.”

@Mshigeni_ wrote:

“Nice one, Tito.”

@RamatsobaneM said:

“Is that supposed to be gravy abuti T?”

@Ausi_Tshepi said:

“You’re no longer in Parliament, hopefully, you’ll stop pretending to be poor!”

@Mohomed reacted:

“We had this birda braai. Don’t think we ever used it for anything other than toast or hard roti.”

Tito Mboweni sparks debate on obedient wives, Claims it "does not look right"

In more news about his antics Briefly News wrote about outspoken South African politician Tito Mboweni, who does not agree with the age-old obedient wife culture that still runs strong in many Mzansi homes.

Patriarchy is the base of many traditional cultures in SA and something women have been fighting to be liberated from for many years.

Women should not be slaves to men! Taking to social media with a picture of a woman kneeling before a man, Tito asked if this whole obedient wife thing is still something we should be practising. Tito feels the time of distinguished gender roles has passed and that women should no longer have to be submissive to their male partner, or any man, for that matter.

Source: Briefly News