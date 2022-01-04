Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is not convinced that women should still be being submissive to men

Taking his thoughts to social media, Tito posted a picture of an obedient wife and asked people their thoughts

Some feel it is culture and how things should be done while others are totally against these age-old cultural norms

Outspoken South African politician Tito Mboweni is not sure he agrees with the age-old obedient wife culture that still runs strong in many Mzansi homes.

Tito Mboweni feels the time of submissive women is over, but some do not agree. Image via Twitter @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Patriarchy is the base of many traditional cultures in SA and something women have been fighting to be liberated from for many years. Women should not be slaves to men!

Taking to social media with a picture of a woman kneeling before a man, Tito asked if this whole obedient wife thing is still something we should be practising.

Tito feels the time of distinguished gender roles has passed and that women should no longer have to be submissive to their male partner, or any man in that fact.

“Should we continue with this “cultural” approach? Does not look right!! I submit.”

Tito’s post sparks heaving debate on social media

While many African men and women still believe there is a place for each gender in the home… many do not. Times have changed and thus cultural norms need to evolve.

Gone are the day where men worked and women bear children. Women now work full-time jobs, however, they are still expected to fulfil their primitive duties on top of it?!

The debate took off like wildfire with many opposed opinions being shared in the comment section of Tito’s post.

Take a look at some of the thoughts

@JollyHaute is not a fan of this:

“Eish, now this picture to me looks wrong. Yes, before you @ me, it’s “culture” but I believe my husband should be my best friend and not master. I love my boyfriend but I’m afraid he will NEVER experience this from me. He’d be shocked to see such and probably refuse the food.”

@MissSteelo will gladly get down on her knees:

“I will gladly do it for a man that respects and loves me senselessly.

“I will do it because I want to cater to him and not because I have to. Sometimes it is ok to not try to fix what's not broken..."fixing" it because it looks bad on western standards.”

@Eagle66017981 is happy to wash his own hands:

@Kokkie015 told Tito to sit down:

@mbalis_bakery is all for it:

