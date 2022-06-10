The Cleaner aka Rumani went in on a social media user who asked for help in making it look like he had graduated

Rumani clearly found the heartfelt request amusing as the work he produced was nothing short of comical

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh before showing sympathy to the man who was clearly suffering heartache

Nothing hits harder than an ex doing better than you. So, when a man saw a former bae graduating, he turned to The Cleaner, aka Rumani, to help a brother out. Rumani clearly did not take the request seriously and had the people of Mzansi crying with laughter.

Rumani has become the go to guy for any picture editing needs. Many of these are from people who have been in toxic relationships and wish to erase their ex’s completely.

Taking to Twitter with one of his most recent masterpieces, Rumani revealed the graduation envy work of art. The snap shows a man dressed in a woman’s graduation attire, looking fifty shade of sophisticated.

A man asked Rumani to Photoshop graduation attire onto him as his ex recently graduated and he was feeling all the feels… Rumani clearly did not take this seriously, or he felt it was an unreasonable request, shame.

“Waze wamuhle uMinister.”

After laughing uncontrollably, they people of Mzansi told Rumani to play nice

While the picture is undeniably hilarious, some felt Rumani was a little too harsh as the man was clearly heart-broken. Ay, people have no chill, just like our guy The Cleaner.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@KratoaKlaus said:

“This man is a nice lady.”

@Loxatiom1 said:

“This not funny at all. I can feel the emotions of the guy. Literally trying to impressed and compete with her ex.”

@BSlaash said:

@Lindelan_152 said:

