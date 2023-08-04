A young man killed two birds with one stone and obtained two qualifications while studying abroad

The gent's mother waxed lyrical about her son and how he overcame difficulties like loss and adjustment to clinch his degrees in Medicine and Surgery

Netizens exalted him for his splendid achievements: one even noted that he looked like Prince Kaybee

A dapper young man overcame the odds to obtain two degrees from Moscow University in Russia.

Despite losing three family members and learning two foreign languages, a South African man bagged two degrees in Russia!

His mother, overflowing with pride and joy, was ecstatic that her only son defeated many odds and difficulties to emerge triumphant.

South African earns two degrees from Moscow Medical University

Motebang graduated with a Bachelor's in Medicine and a Bachelor's in Surgery with distinctions at Moscow Medical University in July this year.

His mother, Nomvula Dhlamini, shared the story with Briefly News about how she was beaming with pride because of her son's achievement. Nomvula poured her heart out about her son's resilience in the face of heartache and constant change.

She pointed out that her son was studying in China and had to be transferred to Russia to continue his studies. Amid that, the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed the lives of thousands globally and also in South Africa, took the lives of three of their family members. He also had to deal with learning two languages.

Nomvula called her son remarkable and could not keep herself from singing his praises.

"My remarkable son Motebang, a pride to me and the family, an ambassador for his community and country, is undeniably a role model to the young ones to uphold perseverance and embrace whatever challenges on one's way to success. There shall be victory!"

The young man was celebrated for his qualifications.

South Africans salute him for his qualifications

Netizens on Facebook saluted him for achieving two qualifications while studying overseas.

Happy Kalimu Kalimu said:

"learning a foreign language is part of the education. Bravo, brother."

Dairy of a Taung L*sbian commented:

"True inspiration, king."

AccountantGogo added:

"Wow, black excellence."

Sfiso Mahlangu had jokes.

"He looks like Prince Kaybee."

Rochies MK remarked:

"Lord Christ Jesus bless and restore you in all you have lost."

