A hard-working woman from an area near kwaMakhutha Township in KwaZulu-Natal is thrilled about becoming the first graduate in her family

Lungile Sarah Shezi bagged a qualification in Computer Network Technology from an academic institution in China after selling mielies for years to make ends meet

Talking to Briefly News, the perseverant woman said she’s thrilled about paving the way for future graduates in her family

A perseverant woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) near kwaMakhutha Township is thrilled about becoming her family’s first graduate after selling mielies to make ends meet for many years.

Lungile Sarah Shezi has made her family proud after becoming the first Shezi graduate. Image: Lungile Sarah Shezi/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Talking to Briefly News, Lungile Sarah Shezi said she was thrilled to pave the way for future graduates who will emerge from her family:

“I am extremely excited, more especially because I know that the achievement had nothing to do with me but had everything to do with the generational curse that has been broken in the Shezi family.

“I am the first of many graduates who will still come out of the Shezi family.”

Lungile sold mielies for years before reaching her dream

The dedicated lady runs a business called Enkosi Bawo Solutions and assists Grade 9 students with choosing subjects that are relevant to what they want to study after matric:

“We also assist Grade 12 learners with higher institution applications and funding applications.”

The 28-year-old sold mielies from Grade 8, in 2007, until the middle of 2019, when she obtained a bursary to study in China at the Yellow River Conservancy Technical Institute:

“Back in 2014, I registered at Coastal KZN TVET College to study Information Technology and a Computer Science National Certificate Vocational (NCV) Level 2. I completed the course in 2016 with an NCV Level 4 qualification.

“In 2016, I enrolled for a learnership offered by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), in partnership with Coastal KZN TVET College and Ocule IT.

“I was then selected for a scholarship in China. The scholarship was offered by the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Centre in partnership with MICT SETA and Coastal KZN TVET College.”

Lungile hopes to obtain work as a network administrator, IT technician, IT support engineer, or IT administrator and notes that her family members are super proud of her win.

The young woman also posted about her wonderful accomplishment on LinkedIn, with her accolade inspiring netizens.

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the coolest reactions:

Sfiso Philani Qwabe said:

“Congratulations. God is really great.”

Nelisiwe Daphney Dlamini added:

“Wow. You’re really making education fashionable. Well done and congratulations on changing your own situation, sis.”

Gregory Moilwa reacted:

“Your testimony shows that anything is possible.”

