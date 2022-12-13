Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai is over the moon about the attention her new podcast titled 'Loud' is attracting

The star started her own thing after she was kicked off the ‘Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai" podcast

She hinted at her return to the podcast space on social media as she was addressing her unexpected split with ‘Unpopular Opinion'

Just a few weeks after Ntsiki Mazwai cut ties with ‘Unpopular Opinion,' she introduced her new podcast which has since attracted a lot of attention.

The activist also took to her social media to open up about her exit from the popular YouTube podcast. She made it clear that the separation was not amicable, saying she was bullied off the podcast.

"Sometimes you trust the wrong people and have to accept your poor choices. I will be back with my own podcast. Still processing how my following and network were used to build and then I was bullied off my own work. Trust me......I will come back harder fam. ❤️"

The poet recently took to her social media platforms to celebrate after making it to the national newspaper and wrote:

"Guys...... Look jongani guys I got up and dusted myself off. I AM STILL STANDING."

@DitumzB was one of the few people who congratulated Ntsiki on Twitter and responded:

"Sadly couldn’t attend the first episode. But you know from the next one sisonke "

@wannganwana wrote:

"Glad their able to embrace the real you. Not the brainwashed so-called masses out there, who don't do their research about the Real Mamiya"

