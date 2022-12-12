Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called for Africa to reject Morocco’s win at the Fifa World Cup

Morocco is the first African country to advance to the semi-finals of the soccer World Cup making it a historical event

The EFF MP said he would not celebrate the win until Morocco ends its occupation of Western Sahara

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi refused to celebrate Morocco’s win at the Fifa World Cup which made the country the first in Africa to advance to the semi-finals.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called for Africa to reject Morocco's World Cup victory. Image: Julian Finney & Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

The EFF Member of Parliament took to social media to slam the country for its occupation of the Western Sahara.

“Africa must reject Morocco until they end their occupation of Western Sahara. I refuse to celebrate,” he said.

He said the country should be rejected by Africa rather than being celebrated for the win. Ndlozi called for Western Sahara to be freed.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The political party has advocated for the continent to unite. According to TimesLIVE, the Western Sahara region has long been a disputed territory.

Ndlozi gained many reactions, with some calling for him to not mix politics and sports and others agreeing with his remarks.

Mzansi reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s comments:

@Lion_str3ngth said:

“Please this is football, refrain from politicizing football. Because of Morocco, there will be 11 African teams in the next world cup.”

@LebohanMachecha commented:

“You are a principled leader. You refuse to be moved by a sporting event. I admire your conviction.”

@glencard98 posted:

“Reject EFF! What does the amazing success of this Moroccan team have to do with your political agenda!! Let’s go Morocco. Represent Africa.”

KingTheoM wrote:

“Is it possible for you guys to stop politicizing football? All these European countries that have been winning the WC have done unspeakable things all over the world but you never hear anyone mention those things when they win the tournament, never!! Can we do the same?”

@sziks stated:

“That is very correct. No African country can colonized or occupy another country.”

@maraporapo_10 added:

“So where will Morroco feature in your One Africa agenda?”

"Great achievement": Peeps proud of 1st African lady to be ref at FIFA World Cup

Briefly News also reported that a strong female referee has made history by becoming the first African female referee to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup match.

The Rwandan national was the fourth official in the match between Australia and France, with the defending champs victorious, defeating the Socceroos 4-1.

Salima Mukansanga is only one of three female referees in the tournament.

She was also the first African female to officiate at a women’s World Cup earlier this year, Mail & Guardian reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News