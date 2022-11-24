An amazing female referee has made history by becoming the very first African woman to officiate a FIFA World Cup men’s match

Salma Mukansanga, originally from Rwanda, was the fourth official in the match between Australia and France

Her amazing win is breaking the internet, with many peeps noting that the strong female has opened doors for many other African women who want to be referees

A strong female referee has made history by becoming the first African female referee to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup match.

Salma Mukansanga is an African referee breaking barriers. Image: Salma Mukansanga/Africa Facts Zone.

The Rwandan national was the fourth official in the match between Australia and France, with the defending champs victorious, defeating the Socceroos 4-1.

Salima Mukansanga is only one of three female referees in the tournament.

She was also the first African female to officiate at a women’s World Cup earlier this year, Mail & Guardian reported.

Talking to Fifa.com, the inspiring woman expressed how proud she felt about being part of the World Cup:

“It’s very exciting and a privilege for me. I never dreamed of going to the men’s World Cup.”

Salima is a nurse by profession, with the go-getter part of FIFA since 2012.

The lovely lady has also been honoured in a Facebook post by Africa Facts Zone, with social media users expressing how proud she made them:

Dennis Yohanna Innocent said:

“That's a great achievement for the continent and her Country.”

Cha'Bala Mwape added:

“The African referees did very well in the France match.”

Baeti Molefi wrote:

“Breaking new barriers. Congratulations.”

Blez Lomude Lugala joked:

“I'm looking for her WhatsApp number and email.”

Duke Menge Nyambati flirted:

“Beautiful lady.”

