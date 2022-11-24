Peeps Proud of Female Referee Who Made FIFA History by Becoming First African Woman to Officiate in World Cup
- An amazing female referee has made history by becoming the very first African woman to officiate a FIFA World Cup men’s match
- Salma Mukansanga, originally from Rwanda, was the fourth official in the match between Australia and France
- Her amazing win is breaking the internet, with many peeps noting that the strong female has opened doors for many other African women who want to be referees
A strong female referee has made history by becoming the first African female referee to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup match.
The Rwandan national was the fourth official in the match between Australia and France, with the defending champs victorious, defeating the Socceroos 4-1.
Salima Mukansanga is only one of three female referees in the tournament.
She was also the first African female to officiate at a women’s World Cup earlier this year, Mail & Guardian reported.
Talking to Fifa.com, the inspiring woman expressed how proud she felt about being part of the World Cup:
“It’s very exciting and a privilege for me. I never dreamed of going to the men’s World Cup.”
Salima is a nurse by profession, with the go-getter part of FIFA since 2012.
The lovely lady has also been honoured in a Facebook post by Africa Facts Zone, with social media users expressing how proud she made them:
Dennis Yohanna Innocent said:
“That's a great achievement for the continent and her Country.”
Cha'Bala Mwape added:
“The African referees did very well in the France match.”
Baeti Molefi wrote:
“Breaking new barriers. Congratulations.”
Blez Lomude Lugala joked:
“I'm looking for her WhatsApp number and email.”
Duke Menge Nyambati flirted:
“Beautiful lady.”
