A young student doctor shared a glimpse into what her life is like on a typical day as a medical student

The TikTok snapshot unveils lectures, labs, and a dose of working in hospitals for her practicals

From early morning study sessions to work, this video provides a glimpse that encapsulates the relentless spirit of a young med student making her mark

A student doctor from Wits University provides a glimpse into her life while she studies and does her practicals. Images: @precioussnzimande/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young student doctor unveiled the riveting reality of her day at Wits University through a captivating TikTok video.

Wits University student's TikTok tour

Precious Nzimande provided a sneak peek into the life of a future medical maven. This med student's journey unfolded in a TikTok video showcasing the whirlwind of working at a hospital for her practicals. Her post acts as a lens into the rollercoaster of emotions that come with the territory of studying to be a doctor.

Through this TikTok journey, one thing becomes strikingly clear this young hun is fueled by passion and determination, pushing boundaries to heal and learn.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young hun's career choice

People praised the young hun for choosing such a difficult career and still being passionate about her job.

Many flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@I.M.A.N.G.E was interested:

"What exactly is the job of a clinical associate?"

Emmypromzy19 praised her:

"Amazing woman."

@glxssy_nthabii said:

"Can we please save?"

@Liyabona Simamkele commented:

"Hey, big sis, may I please ask if you are doing clinical medical practice."

@ayabulela raised a question:

"which year are you doing?"

@ECG CLINICAL WEAR said:

"Hi there, if you ever need comfy and high-quality scrubs, we're here for you."

@Xinyeletana commented:

"I really wish you the best in your journey. My partner is a CA, and finding a job is an extreme sport."

A Johannesburg student doctor is challenging stereotypes and highlighting the need for diversity in healthcare

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg student doctor who is challenging stereotypes and highlighting the need for diversity in healthcare.

With less than ten images of black patients in 180 lectures, she questioned the balance in representation.

The third-year medical student says the desire to be a doctor was when she witnessed the profound impact chronic illnesses had on her immediate family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News