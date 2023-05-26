DJ Tira is working on a new album titled Malume Way which will feature a lot of African stars

Makoya Bearings has released a new song, Tocheka, featuring Nomfundo Moh, Mvzzle and Jah Prayzah and is receiving rave reviews

Tira said working with other African artists is something he has always planned on doing

DJ Tira has an upcoming album, ‘Malume Way’, featuring many African musicians. Image: @djtira

DJ Tira has announced he is working on a new album, Malume Way.

According to Daily Sun, Tira aims to feature many African artists for his upcoming project.

DJ Tira's Malume Way will feature more African artists than his previous projects

Tira fans can expect more music from the DJ and businessman, who shared that he is working on a new project.

The Gqom DJ told the publication that he wants to focus on working as a singer, not a DJ.

"This is me working as a singer, not as a DJ. That's why I want to feature lots of African stars on my album."

On Instagram, Tira shared that his album is on the way:

Tira has already started working with African musicians on his new track Tocheka

Giving fans a taste of what they can expect from Malume Way, Tira released a single called Tocheka.

In it, he worked with vocalist Nomfundo Moh, Mvzzle and Zimbabwean artist Jah Prayzah.

"I am super excited about this song and happy that many people are enjoying it. Tocheka is the song that will be on my next project, and it is something I've been planning to do work with African stars on this one."

Other stars Tira plans on working with include Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter, Soulful G, Mashudu and D'Banj.

Fans are hyped over Malume Way

@tribalchiefel' said:

"We can’t wait."

@dj_mongameli said:

"It will be album of the year."

@royalplush.sa shared:

"THE ONLY WAY."

@thabani1911 said

"You are working Malume."

@oskidoroji said:

"Makoya 'General ' Bearings."

In previous Briefly News, DJ Tira launched a new exclusive content portal, DJ Tira World, which aims to be a personal experience for fans.

In it, subscribers will be the first to listen to his newly released songs and watch behind-the-scenes footage of his performances. It will give fans a first-hand experience of his life as an entertainer. They will pay a small subscription fee.

