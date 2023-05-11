DJ Tira has made an official announcement about a new portal to dish out exclusive content about his life in the music industry

The seasoned DJ dropped a short video trailer on his Instagram account which gave his fans a glimpse into what to expect from DJ Tira World

Tira promises fans a platform filled with entertainment... for a small daily fee

DJ Tira has created a portal where subscribers get to be the first to listen to his newly released songs and watch behind-the-scenes footage of his performances.

DJ Tira will be getting real with fans in a portal with extra content called DJ Tira World. Image: by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The 'Sikilidi' hitmaker said that this portal hub is exclusively tailored to all customers of the telecommunications giant, Vodacom.

Tira added that an app for his content website titled DJ Tira World will soon be available for downloads.

"We have created an exclusive content portal made just for you, where you can access all my videos, songs, social updates, gigs and competitions all from my very own portal."

Mzansi is full of anticipation and gratitude.

@Runwaynelondon said:

"Let's go."

@Melusielviszulu commented:

"Siyabonga malume."

Here's the video introducing DJ Tira's new portal:

Tira scores big at Metro FM Awards

He recently bagged an award for Best Kwaito/Gqom Song and Best Male Video for his hit song, Sikilidi, at the Metro FM Awards.

Speaking to TimesLIVE in an exclusive interview before the Metro FM Awards, Tira opened up about how kept his career going on for two decades.

“Focus and discipline are important in the music industry and how you behave and how you treat yourself. Do you respect the industry?

"All those things play a role in your longevity as an artist. For me discipline is important. The focus must always be there and also working with a lot of producers."

His last business project was in December last year when Tira launched an alcohol brand he named Bearings Cyder, according to Sunday World.

