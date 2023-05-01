DJ Tira has finally responded to the trending reports of his wife Gugu Khathi cheating on him with Tebogo Lerole

The allegations started when popular blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Gugu and Tebogo were spotted getting cosy during a work function

Reacting to the reports, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker rubbished the reports saying he trusts his wife

DJ Tira has confirmed that there is no trouble in his paradise with his beautiful wife Gugu Khathi. Gugu's name popped up on timelines following reports that she is cheating with Tebogo Lerole.

DJ Tira has responded to reports that Gugu Khathi is cheating on him with Tebogo Lerole. Image: @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

GBV activist Slindile Khumalo also responded to the rumours claiming that she has receipts to show that Gugu and Tebogo Lerole are an item.

DJ Tira pours cold water on reports that Gugu Khathi is cheating on him with Tebogo Lerole

DJ Tira likes to keep his private life away from social media and he rarely responds to social media rumours. According to TimesLIVE, the Durban-based hitmaker broke his silence after popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that his wife is cheating on him with Tebogo Lerole.

Speaking to the publication, DJ Tira said he does not have time to concentrate on baseless social media rumours because he trusts his wife Gugu Khathi. He said:

"I trust my woman, I don't pay attention to nonsense."

Gugu Khathi says she is still happily married to DJ Tira

Gugu also responded to the cheating rumours saying they laughed it off with DJ Tira. She also revealed to Zimoja Lezinto that they are still happily married and unfazed by the false cheating allegations. She said:

"I am happy in my marriage and there is nothing that can break us, not even her stupid allegations, she is the sick one who needs help."

Musa Khawula alleges DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi is having an affair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that controversial South African blogger Musa Khawula caused a stir once again, this time by sharing allegations of infidelity against DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi.

Khawula claimed that Gugu was seen being lovey-dovey with another man during the "SUV Challenge" festivities in the Eastern Cape.

