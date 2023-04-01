Musa Khawula came under fire from social media users when he disclosed actor SK Khoza's HIV status in posts that have gone viral

The controversial media personality had people talking when he shared screenshots of his conversation with Gogo Maweni on his page

The stars seemed to be making fun of the Kings Of Joburg star saying he lost an acting gig after testing positive for HIV

Musa Khawula was heavily blasted when he disclosed SK Khoza's HIV status. The YouTuber posted screenshots of his conversation with controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni.

For those who have been living under a rock, Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza were once in a relationship and they have a baby together.

Musa Khawula discloses SK Khoza's HIV status after leaking chats with Gogo Maweni

Musa Khawula had the internet buzzing when he shared screenshots of his conversation with Gogo Maweni on his Instagram page.

In the conversation, the star seemed to confirm that the former The Queen star is HIV positive. He added that Khoza missed a gig when he tested HIV positive.

Musa Khawula roasted for allegedly disclosing SK Khoza's HIV status

Social media users didn't seem to like Musa Khawula's invasion of privacy. Many said the YouTuber had crosed boundaries with the post.

@priscilla_samke said:

"HIV STIGMA? 2023 awwwaaa Musa!"

@onarelonamadingoane wrote:

"Stop with the HIV stigma.. Its 2023 please."

thando_lwandle93 added:

"Says someone who never get tested wait until it relax your hair for free darling."

msmo_gratitide noted:

"This is so backward... Why do you want to shame an HIV+ person? Why is this news?"

@piscepeace said:

"So we’re HIV shaming now? Grow up please."

Musa Khawula reportedly sued by Dumani Khuzwayo for R500 000 after alleging the photographer has AIDS

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula is allegedly being sued for R500 000 after making serious allegations about celebrity photographer Dumani Khuzwayo's health status.

According to ZAlebs, while Musa was still a famous Twitter blogger, he shared a tweet suggesting Khuzwayo has AIDS. Khawula also claimed that Khuzwayo was part of a group of men who engage in sexual relationships for money.

After thousands of people shared the tweet, Khuzwayo took Musa to court, and the Johannesburg High Court ordered Khawula to pay half a million rand.

