Sol Phenduka was left gobsmacked after seeing the number of stolen cellphones

He was more frightened to discover that Apple's security measures are no match for Mzansi's backdoor tech

Social media users took the opportunity to educate him on how the business works

Sol Phendula was shocked at how easily iPhones can be hacked into after being stolen. Images: @solphenduka/Instagram, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Media personality Sol Phenduka was met with a frightening reality when he saw the advancement of cyber abilities.

Sol Phenduka reacts to stolen phones picture

The Podcast and Chill host retweeted a post from @AdvoBarryRoux after a stolen cellphone bust which said:

"Stolen cellphones recovered by Eye Ops in Johannesburg. Go & get your phones."

Check out the tweet:

Sol responded with shock:

"Wait man. Kanti ama iPhone can be unlocked and erased and resold? Thought the iCloud thingie blocks it from such."

Tweeps give Sol Phenduka an iPhone lesson

Social media users rushed to Sol's aid by providing a much-needed explanation:

@misu_zulu explained:

"All phones have back-door access of some sorts. Takes a little bit of exploiting and your in!"

@Dee_Mmus gave some intel:

"If the iPhone has a sim card they use Snapchat of ubereats to get access to the cloud."

@unclescrooch commented:

"Nah, they sell for parts probably. Once you wipe your phone it’s gone!"

@GIVEONSANDY was amused:

"That's the simplest thing to do. Him finding buyers is the only reason they are there."

@Sochar06 explained:

"Most iPhones that exist today, don't get activated on iCloud because they are not from iStores or creditable sellers, they buying stolen iPhones."

@__RagnarLodbrokshed some light:

"It depends on how well the owner knows his iPhone, they are settings that not all iPhone users are familiar with."

@Eddiepacel_za said:

"Any phone can be unlocked. You just need good software."

Thuli Madonsela scammed for 3 months

In another story on Briefly News, former public protector Thuli Madonsela revealed she was scammed close to R100K over three months.

Mandosela says she and another friend fell prey to a victim who stole a device from a mutual friend. The thief would bleed their money using the friend's WhatsApp by asking for unreasonable assistance.

Social media users were disappointed by the groups of friends, probing the kind of friendship they shared.

Source: Briefly News