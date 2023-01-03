Radio and TV personality Sol Phenduka sparked a debate on Twitter after he stated that the Limpopo province has little to no shacks

The Podcast and Chill host asked South Africans what could be done to follow in Limpopo's footsteps and have a country that is shack free

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "that is because people from Limpopo are the ones building shacks in Gauteng"

Social media users have shared their views after Kaya FM presenter Sol Phenduka asked, in a now-deleted tweet, what can be done to have the rest of South Africa follow Limpopo's example of no shacks.

In the comments section, people highlighted that Limpopo has no shacks because many people from Limpopo come to other provinces like Gauteng for work purposes and build shacks while they are working hard to build proper homes back home.

@Mario_Molapo said:

"Come on SOL!! That is because people from Limpopo are the ones building shacks in and around Gauteng and other areas. ALEXANDRA is 70% Limpopo to be precise. You were very lazy to think this time."

@Lutendo_percy wrote:

"Many people are trying so hard to say bad things about Limpopo...fact remains that Limpopo people own houses and it costs a lot of money to build a house..stop saying bad things and learn from them.

@tefumasoga:

"I grew up in Limpopo. They belittle a shack to such a point that a person would rather settle for a two room than erect a shack. I think it's because of society shaming it."

