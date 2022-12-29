The Limpopo police are on a manhunt for suspects involved in a robbery at a game farm in Musina

The suspects stole money in local and foreign currencies and took the farm owner's other possessions

South Africans on social media said they are noticing a trend of robberies at farms and that the case is similar to the theft at Phala Phala

LIMPOPO - The police are looking for five suspects who robbed a game farm in Musina on Tuesday night.

The suspects assaulted the farm owner's wife and stole an unknown amount of money in rands, pounds and US dollars from two safes.

The thieves also took 11 firearms and gadgets on the property before fleeing from the scene in the farm owner's Toyota Land Cruiser, reported EWN.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo Police Commissioner, told IOL that a special police unit is working non-stop to track the suspects.

“We appeal to community members to assist the police by providing information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects."

Hadebe said the suspects were dressed in blue overalls and are believed to be TshiVenda speakers.

SA citizens' comments are below:

Andile Majola said:

"Game farms are good money laundering places, it's unfortunate that Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm lifted the lid on it."

Stanley Mabela suggested:

"I think police must raid all these farms since they are used for money laundering."

Abraham Fredericks mentioned:

"11 firearms in the hands of killers on the street is absolutely frightening."

Ramonyathi Moses asked:

"Why does Limpopo have this tendency of keeping US dollars in the farms?"

Siya Mfeya posted:

"There are a lot of Phala Phala branches out there."

