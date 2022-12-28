Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the alleged racist incident that occurred at the Maselspoort Resort on Christmas day

Sisulu called for law enforcement to act swiftly in apprehending the group of men who assaulted two black teens

The minister added that racist incidents at tourist facilities negatively affect the tourism industry

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is the latest politician to speak up about the alleged racist incident that happened at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre in the Free State on Christmas Day.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu calls on authorities to deal with Maselspoort racist incident swiftly. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images & @Tumii_Frost/Twitter

Source: UGC

The tourism minister called on law enforcement agencies to handle the matter decisively as incidents of racism at tourist facilities negatively impacted the tourism sector.

The now-viral video of the incident shows a group of white men attacking two black teens for swimming in a pool that was allegedly reserved for white people.

According to TimesLive, Sisulu said she was utterly disgusted by the incident and added that the men involved need to be held accountable to send a strong message that racism doesn't belong in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The minister claimed she supported the Free State provincial government's move to have the Frees State MEC for business and tourism, Makalo Mohale deal with the incident with urgency.

The Free State police were initially investigating a case of common assault, but the charge was later upgraded to attempted murder. No arrests have been made yet, EWN reported.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Lindiwe Sisulu's call for action:

@E89405270 commented:

"It’s derelict areas that affect tourism. Durban is a no-go area for our crowd."

@shopgir70793064 asked:

"Will she call for action against the teens for pushing a 3-year-old girl into the pool to drown because she is white?"

@_SifisoSibiya claimed:

"There's nothing I find more annoying than an ANC politician complaining about racism."

@LmkeletsoBooboo suggested:

"Close that resort because now this news is now in the US, this will tarnish the SA economy even more than it is already. Jail those white men, set examples before we lose international investors."

@CijimpiZN added:

"The tourism industry? What about the dignity and self-worth of these kids? Forget the tourism it’s the people at the receiving of racism that matter."

Cele wants white men under investigation for attempted murder in alleged racist Bloem incident prosecuted

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the prosecution of the three white men who assaulted two black teenagers in an alleged racist incident at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein.

South African Police Services in the Free State have confirmed that the three men were initially being investigated for common assault, but the charge has been ramped up to attempted murder. No arrests have been made at this stage.

According to EWN, Cele vowed that the assault on the teens would be dealt with swiftly and police are actively looking for the men involved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News