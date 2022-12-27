Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has weight in on a viral video of the Free State racism incident

In the video, about four grown white men are seen attacking two black teenage boys at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre

The clip has since made rounds on social media reaching over three million views only on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anele Mdoda fumes over Free State racism incident. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

A social media user @Tumii_ Frost took to Twitter and posted a video sharing that her brothers were attacked because they were not allowed in the pool. She said her family was spending a day at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre in the Free State where the incident took place.

The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of many people including the TV star Anele Mdoda who has since responded by slamming the attack. She wrote:

"These are old men attacking little boys. This is Alakhe being attacked here guys. Don’t tell me otherwise. What would you like us to do as mothers @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @SAPoliceService."

Anele also slammed claims that the boys were attacked because they had pushed a three-year-old baby into the pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the comments section, people who were also infuriated by the video reacted. @LaurenSeale11 said:

"I read they've been arrested. It's absolutely disgusting. We try and live together and this is what represents white people! No thank you!!"

@Nelly_Jills commented:

"My mind immediately went to my 3 brothers, we don't want any statements from the ANC or Presidency at this stage; the same energy and heaviness they applied during covid lockdown they need to march there with Bheki and do likewise, nxa! Unbelievable in 2022!!!"

@hopiebad wrote:

"I have a 12 year old boy, as a mother I'm FURIOUS at this!! These are old men attacking kids. They must be arrested! No more protests! Arrest them! #attemptedmurder."

Owners of Hank's Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town file assault charges against a man who accused them of racism

In another article, Briefly News reported that Hank's Olde Irish Pub owners took the legal route.

A black man was reportedly denied access at Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town. The video showing the incident made rounds on social media as people dragged the pub owners accusing the of racism.

The owners of the pub later released a statement revealing that they have filed assault charges against the man who accused them of racism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News