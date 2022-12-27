Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she wants all racists establishments in Mzansi to be burned down following the Maselspoort Resort drama

During the trending incident, two black teenage boys were attacked by a group of white men at the resort's swimming pool area

Social media users shared mixed views to Ntsiki's comments, while some agreed with her others blamed the current government for allowing such incidents to continue

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on the alleged racist Maselspoort Resort incident. Two black boys were attacked by a group of white men.

The incident has sparked a huge debate on social media. Taking to Twitter, the opinionated media personality shared that racist establishments have no place in Mzansi. Ntsiki Mazwai wrote:

"Personally, I feel we should burn down racist establishments....they have no place in our society."

Police investigate assault case

Free State police are investigating an assault case following the trending incident, reports TimesLIVE. Peeps took to Ntsiki's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her remarks.

@KhalzaKu said:

"In South Africa, every festive season we eat racism year in year out... Its becoming normal now..Black people of Mzantsi must start looking for greener pastures(home lands and other African countries). The message is clear from the minority - this is not your Land or country!"

@sandile_collin commented:

"Every end of year there is a racist situation in this country. It's like an Xmas party every year, I don't get it."

@BhekikaNzombane wrote:

"I support that but the problem is the ruling party, I'm convinced that they like white supremacist and that's why they themselves talk with fake white accents. So our problem is not whites in general but ANC."

@MlungisiVilak13 commented:

"ANC is a distraction, the bigger problem is Europeans as a whole."

@mrshezi said:

"The problem is not the establishments, that's why the boys were allowed in that swimming pool. But once they started swimming then the racists attacked them. So I say let's rather set alight racists."

@kaHlathi wrote:

"Your so-called clever blacks will come for you to defend those places and their owners. The problem is no longer the racists it's those black people who protect them."

@mrshezi added:

