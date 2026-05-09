Dr Malusi Gigaba made another appearance in a Johannesburg court alongside former Transnet executives on 8 May 2026

The former Minister of Public Enterprises faces corruption charges related to Transnet and the notorious Gupta Family

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest delay in the case, expressing frustration with the justice system

Dr Malusi Gigaba’s corruption case has been postponed again, sparking annoyance online. Image: skynesher/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Frustration is growing online as Dr Malusi Gigaba’s corruption case has been postponed once again.

The former Minister of Public Enterprises appeared before the High Court in Johannesburg alongside former Transnet Group Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh, former Group Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe, former Chief Executive Officer Siyabonga Gama, and former Chief Procurement Officer Thamsanqa Jiyane on Friday, 8 May 2026.

The matter was then postponed to 10 July 2026, sparking annoyance on social media about how corruption accused never face consequences.

Why was the cast postpone“Our justice system sucks”: SA fumes as Gigaba corruption case postponed againd?

The corruption case against Dr Gigaba and his former Transnet executives was postponed to allow for further consultations and the setting of pretrial timelines.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, stated that the court had ordered the docket comparison to be completed before 30 July 2026. He also added that the State and defence teams have agreed to submit a formal pretrial timeline by 15 May 2026. The main trial is expected to begin only in 2027.

Dr Gigaba appeared alongside Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, and Thamsanqa Jiyane in court. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Why was Dr Gigaba charged?

In November 2025, IDAC formally added the African National Congress (ANC) member as the fifth accused in the corruption case involving the former Transnet executives.

The State alleges that, as the Minister of Public Enterprises, Dr Gigaba accepted and received undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family.

The Member of the National Assembly, who is no stranger to scandals, has maintained his innocence, claiming that the allegations were deliberately crafted to diminish his standing and political future.

South Africans react to news of the postponement

Social media users weighed in on the postponement, with some expressing frustration over the latest delay and others noting how no one accused of corruption was held accountable.

Thabo Segone asked:

“Which ANC member doesn’t have a corruption scandal?”

Marco De Jenero stated:

“Correction. It is Melusi Gupta Gigaba. The masterpiece of State Capture.”

Mohau Nkuna argued:

“There is no case here. People are playing politics.”

Lisa-Marie Diamond stated:

“No one ever gets jail time. Our justice system is a joke.”

Ferdinand Kotze said:

“The court must stop delaying cases. It looks like the judges don’t know their jobs.”

Sanj Andrew claimed:

“No law and order. The judge is bought off. The case will be dismissed at the next hearing.”

Erik Westra added:

“Corruption; the ANC national sport. They win every time and never see the inside of jail. The justice system sucks.”

Adolf Ciano Maropeng vented:

“How incompetent is the NPA? Every case gets postponed. Nobody has ever gone to trial. This is a criminal case from the Zuma era, and eight years have passed since they got charged.”

ANC slams Dr Gigaba for statements about the party

Briefly News reported that the ANC lambasted members Senzo Mchunu and Dr Gigaba for their recent statements.

In an interview on 17 August 2025, Dr Gigaba claimed that the party's NEC had lost its direction.

South Africans disagreed with the ANC and supported Gigaba's diagnosis of the party's condition.

Source: Briefly News