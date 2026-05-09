A man who was trying to steal lost his life in an attempt to escape from the crime scene

South Africans discussed the unfortunate end that a criminal met after he tried to pull off a heist

The way that the criminal lost his life went viral, and many online users shared their two cents on the incident

A man's attempt to steal from others ended in a terrible way. South Africans shared their reactions to a criminal who paid a heavy price for trying to steal.

A suspected thief died while trying to escape from the scene. Image: Briefly News/ Alex Dos Santos / Pexels

Source: UGC

Posts shared on 8 May 2026 highlighted that the crime truly does not pay. The criminal's failed theft attempt discussions about the rising crime levels in South Africa.

According to The Citizen, a thief was trying to escape the scene after pulling off a break-in. He met a tragic end after trying to climb over a spiked iron fence, but was impaled. The incident reportedly took place in Pretoria at 03:40 am at a 54-year-old's home, who noticed clothes on the fence and assumed they were from someone who tried to escape. The suspect allegedly tried to take off with two MacBooks and iPhone 14s. Viewers' discretion is advised as the gruesome scene circulated on social media.

The late man was suspected of successfully breaking into a house. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

SA discusses alleged thief's death

South Africans openly expressed their frustration with crime and shared very little sympathy for the man who passed away on the fence. Most were more focused on the quality of the security fence. Read the comments below:

Tha Kidd expressed more concern for the fence:

"Well this is what that fence is meant to do. I'm worried about the fence, is it OK mara??"

Hendrik Pretorius also felt there was no one to blame for the death:

"Allegedly the fence did its job, I wonder if they make a case against the fence."

Richard Ford added:

"The fence is only doing its job."

Johan Stevens wondered:

"Last week I learned if an electric fence shocks a burglar to death, the homeowner is liable.... guess this week I am going to learn the same thing about sharp palisades."

Lisa Chapman O' Neill also imagined the homeowner would be in trouble:

"And the owner will probably be in trouble for having that kind of fencing that harmed the criminal."

Kurt Matthews remarked:

"That fence was sharpened with precision and did exactly what it was intended to do, only it should have stopped the thieves from coming into the yard in the first place. Hopefully, the homeowner can get his stolen items back."

Other Briefly News stories about thieves

A thief got stuck in a toilet and became a viral sensation after the video surfaced on social media.

South Africans chimed in after a man got hurt while trying to steal cables and was spotted walking in the neighbourhood.

Online users applauded community members who stepped in when a woman was being robbed.

A video of a thief storming a restaurant left online users outraged by his audacity.

Source: Briefly News